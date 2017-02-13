Google Assistant may soon be available on Non-Pixel Smartphones as well

According to the latest reports, Google might just bring it's AI virtual assistant "Google Assistant" on non-Pixel smartphones as well as. So apart from the Pixel and Pixel XL which were the first devices to sport Google Assistant, other smartphones will also receive the feature. This could be good news for all the Android fans as they will be able to access this feature on their smartphones.

Moreover, as per the report from Android Police, it looks like the AI feature can be enabled even on a non-pixel phone. The reports further suggest that it be enabled on a Nexus 6P smartphone.

Softpedia a technology website also reports that on non-Pixel smartphones Google Assistant could be enabled in the new Google app. alpha version. The AI could be enabled by holding the home button, similar to how one would do in order to access Now on Tap.

SEE ALSO: Android Wear 2.0 goes official with Google Assistant built-in and several new features

The new Google app offers support for payments and delivery information, with help of the Google Assistant. However, the fact that Google Assistant ran on the Nexus 6P might not necessarily mean that it will run on other non-Pixel smartphones. Though nothing has been announced by Google, the alpha version could be considered as a sign that the company will soon bring it's AI virtual assistant to non-Pixel smartphones. We will keep you posted with the latest as and when we get any updates.

Source