Google Assistant now available for OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones

A few days back Google announced that its Google Assistant, the AI based feature would be available for all Android devices. This was, in fact, good news and a welcome update for the Android community as the feature brings various functionality as well as operational capabilities.

However, the update seems to have been rolled out slowly. And while Google hasn't officially confirmed the device list for the Google Assistant upgrade, it was reported that OnePlus smartphones would be getting the update.

Yay, the Google Assistant is now available on the #OnePlus3 and 3T. What's the weirdest thing you've asked your assistant? pic.twitter.com/IT4DiHNdPK — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 23, 2017

Now after few weeks since the first report that stated Google Assistant would arrive on the OnePlus smartphones, the company has just announced via its twitter handle that Google Assistant is available for the company's two flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

Well, considering the announcement it seems that OnePlus 3 and 3T users will be able to install the update and experience Google Assistant fully. At the same time, users should benefit from the easy access that Google Assistant provides to different features of the smartphones.

So. if you own the OnePlus 3 or 3T smartphone or any other Android device and if you have got the update, do let us know your thoughts on whether you find this feature useful or not.