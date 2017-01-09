Google Assistant Will Soon Allow You to Search via Keyboard and Gestures

Google Assistant, the Pixel exclusive voice assistant, is all set to receive a major update that adds support for keyboard and gesture shortcuts. As of now, the assistant will only allow you to search via voice, which is how the assistant designed to work.

According to PhoneArena, the latest beta update of Google Assistant has a small keyboard icon in the assistant's launch screen. This paves way that Google is testing the feature and is nearing to roll out to the public very soon.

Another feature which will be added in near is the support for gesture input. Get the Google Assistant running with gestures now, which means that you can turn on the Google Assistant with gestures, which will be a cool feature to have around.

There's no information when these features to go live, but being featuring in the beta Google Assistant, they will go live shortly.