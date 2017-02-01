For the most part, every smartphone has a default browser. To break it down, Android phones (most of them) have Google Chrome as their default browser. On the other hand, Safari is the default browser for iOS devices. However, you can always use a different browser other than the default one. For those who fall into this category, here's a good news. Google Chrome for iOS is now open-source.

What this essentially means is that developers can make use of the Google Chrome’s code and develop an entirely new browser - one which can be even better than the Chrome itself.

Until now, the Chrome for iOS’s code was not included in Google’s open source repository due to some complications. That’s changing now, though.

Google in its blog post wrote, “Given Chrome’s commitment to open-source code, we’ve spent a lot of time over the past several years making the changes required to upstream the code for Chrome for iOS into Chromium. Today, that upstreaming is complete, and developers can compile the iOS version of Chromium like they can for other versions of Chromium. Development speed is also faster now that all of the tests for Chrome for iOS are available to the entire Chromium community and automatically run any time that code is checked in.”

Source