Google could reveal a third smartphone 'Taimen' apart from Pixel successors

Earlier we reported that the upcoming Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones will have codenames of "Walleye" and "Muskie". Now another new rumor has just popped up on the internet claiming that tech giant is working on a third phone which will have the codename "Taimen".

According to Droid Life, the codename has been revealed by its "multiple sources". However, the publication also states that the exact details of the new name are limited. The sources, on the other hand, seemed to have confirmed "muskie" and "walleye" to be the internal codenames for upcoming devices.

Further on speculating about the new codename 'Taimen', Google might be heading towards developing a much larger phone than the 5.5-inch display found on the Pixel XL. Droid Life also states that one of its sources has told the publication that this phone will have a bigger screen than "muskie" and "walleye."

Considering all this, Google could be following Apple's pattern who is basically rumored to release three iPhones 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8 with varying display sizes. The iPhone 8 being the largest with a 5.8-inch screen.

Well, as the new name is just rumor right now only time will tell what Google is actually planning. On a lighter note, the company is capable of delivering such a product and who knows this rumor might just turn out to be true.