Did Google executive just leak Android Oreo?

Android Nougat is yet to complete a year since its announcement and many devices have still not got the chance to relish this new flavor. In the meantime, it looks like Google is prepping the next iteration of its mobile OS.

We say this as the name of the upcoming version of Android has been just been leaked by one of the Google executives. The company's senior VP of Android, Play, and Chrome OS, Hiroshi Lockheimer, tweeted a picture of an Oreo cake hinting that this could be the name of the next iteration of Android. Going by the naming convention that Google follows for the Android OS, the next one should start with "O" as the current one is Android Nougat.

Notably, Lockheimer previously teased the possible names of upcoming Android versions those never became official. Until there is an official confirmation from Google regarding the next iteration of Android, we need to take Android Oreo with a grain of salt.

With the Google I/O 2017 scheduled to happen in a few months from now, we can get to see the teasers and leaks suggesting the name of the new version in the coming weeks. If Google sticks to its usual schedule, we can get more light on this upcoming launches in March. In the meantime, let's wait for the official information from the company.

