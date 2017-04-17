Google to face Class-Action Lawsuit following Nexus 6P Boot-Loop issues

Google is under problem again after their Nexus 6P devices are down because of hardware and software issues. This issues caused smartphones to untimely shut down without any warning despite having enough battery power.

It has frustrated many Nexus users who kept posting their problems everywhere. The device which used to work perfectly once is of no use now. This is the latest flagship device by Google which was designed keeping the budget in mind. It has gained wide popularity among users who were hunting for a powerful budget-friendly smartphone with high-end specs.

But the saddest part is, the device which was supposed to make everyone happy with its premium features is now under threat. The phone is said to be behaving erratically after getting upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat.

Lots of such bugs were reported in the XDA Developers Blog and made Google rethink about the problem. Since Android 7.0 was considered as a problem for automatic shutdown, people started flashing their phones back to previous version, Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

This solution did not help any, instead continued its boot-looping process unpredictably. On the other hand, when the users who tried to report this complaint to Huawei, the actual manufacturer of this phone, they immediately redirected those complaints to Google.

According to a class-action lawsuit from Chimicles & Tikellis LLP, Nexus 6P owners stated that this problem is caused by the underlying software. But when downgrading to Marshmallow did not solve this problem, the law company confirmed that the issue is because of faulty hardware.

This lawsuit against the giants, Google and Huawei have polarized the Nexus 6P users. It also looks like they are trying to brush this case off by tagging them as Low Priority.