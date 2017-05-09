Google Fuchsia OS for smartphone to have split screen mode

Back in August 2016, we got a glimpse of the Google's new operating system called Fuchsia. Up until now, we didn't know much about the OS, besides the fact that it is not based on Linux kernel. However, a set of leaked images has surfaced online offering us a better idea of how the Fuchsia OS is going to look like.

Other than the images, there is also a video which shows the interface of the OS on a smartphone. Apparently, while running on a smartphone or tablet, it has a card-based setup. In addition to this, we have come to know that the operating system's interface will be known as Armadillo. As you can see from the images and the video, Armadillo has a square-shaped card-based user interface for different apps.

You can see the apps in a giant vertical scrolling list. There is a profile picture in the center, which can be tapped on to adjust the brightness, volume, check the battery life etc.

Yes, it is kind of similar to Android's quick settings. If you tap on the Google Now at the bottom of the screen, a custom-made Fuchsia keyboard will pop up.

Additionally, this list seems to have some window-management features. If you long press on a card and drag it to place it on top of another app, the screen will split.

The interface and apps of this OS are written on using Google's Flutter SDK. This means it can be run on Android devices as well. We are waiting for Google to make some announcements on this Fuchsia OS.

