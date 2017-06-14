Google hires former Apple employee as the Lead SOC Architect

Google is planning to launch two smartphones this year. There has been a lot of rumors regarding the specs of these two phones. Since Google is getting all serious with the hardware business, some were speculating that the search giant was working on its own chip. While some said that Google would employ MediaTek chipsets in its phones.

Well, truth to be told, we don't really think that the second option is viable. Now, it looks like Google is indeed planning to manufacture its own chip. We say this as the company has just hired someone named Manu Gulati. You might wonder, what is so special about it. Mr. Gulati used to work for Apple. Yes, you heard that right. There's more, his designation in Google is Lead SOC Architect. Or at least, that's what his LinkedIn page says.

He is reported to have made a significant contribution in the development of Apple's custom A-series chipsets. It is needless to say how efficient Apple's processors are. The chips are designed specially and well optimized for iOS.

Last year's Pixel and Pixel XL were really impressive in terms of design and specifications. And if the Google's upcoming phones come with its own processor, we can only imagine how impressive they would be. It can be even possible for Google to license its designs to other manufacturers as well.

If you take a look at Gulati's LinkedIn account, you can see prior to joining Apple in 2009, he had worked for well-known companies like Broadcom and AMD.