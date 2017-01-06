Google Teams Up with Huawei, Asus, ZTE to Launch Daydream-ready Phones

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones unveiled in October 2016 are the first ones to be Daydream ready. Apparently, these smartphones support the Daydream View VR headset to render an immersive VR experience.

The Moto Z and Z Force followed suit as these smartphones received the Android Nougat update that rolled out the Daydream support to them. Adding to these, the Asus Zenfone AR smartphone unveiled at the CES 2017 also comes with the Daydream and Tango support,

Meanwhile, Google has announced the latest smartphones including ZTE Axon 7, Huawei Mate 9 Pro and Porsche Design Mate 9 will receive the Daydream support along with the Android Nougat update.

Regarding the same, Google in its official blog post, stated that the Daydream-ready phones are designed for VR with high-resolution displays, high fidelity sensors for precise head tracking and ultra smooth graphics as well.

With the Daydream support on smartphones, it is possible for users to explore new worlds, play games and enjoy a personal VR cinema experience. With new Daydream-ready smartphones, the consumers will be spoilt for choice as there will be many devices to enjoy the Daydream experience.

Besides the smartphones, Huawei is working on a Daydream-ready VR headset. The VR headset is designed to be easy to use and has an adjustable focus that lets it be used without eyeglasses and renders a 95-degree field of view.

Notably, Google announced that HTC, Samsung, LG, Huawei, Xiaomi, Asus, ZTE, and Alcatel are the initial partners in building the Daydream VR headsets.