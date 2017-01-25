Google I/O 2017 event will happen from May 17-19

The event will take place at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

The most awaited event of the year, the Google I/O Developers Conference dates are finally revealed by Google. The event is scheduled to take place at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California from May 17 to May 19.

Google, in a most unusual manner, asked the developers of GITHUB to find out the dates for the Google I/O 2017 event. The search giant from their official Google Developers Twitter handle posted a URL, which redirects to the GITHUB page to solve five puzzles along with five clues as well. And, solving up on the puzzle, it is revealed that the dates are May 17, 18, and 19.

The company has also updated their website, but there's no information on when the registrations will begin from. Currently, there's no info on what Google will unveil at the Google I/O 2017, but with the dates closing in, there might be some information leaking out.

