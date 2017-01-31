Google Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 will not get Android Nougat 7.1.2 update

If you remember, the Nexus 6 smartphone and Nexus 9 tablet were officially launched in 2014. And since it has been more than two years, according to Google's support page these devices will not be getting any more updates to their OS.

Google has confirmed that both devices will not be getting the upcoming update to Android 7.1.2 Nougat. As of now, the update has been released in a beta version for a number of other Google Nexus and Pixel-branded devices.

But, considering the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9, they have failed to make it to the update list. It looks like both these smartphone have officially seen their last Android OS update. The last update will be the Android 7.1.1 Nougat for both the devices.

While this may be unfortunate for the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 users, the good news is that Google has said that it will continue to offer security updates for the devices until at least October 2017.

On the contrary, while you might not be getting the latest and greatest Android version on the Nexus 6 or 9, but you should feel safe and secure to use your devices for some time.

