Google now launches "Really Blue" Pixel variant

Google has definitely done some quality work with its Pixel smartphones and the device has already got a fair share of good reviews from many tech enthusiasts as well as critics.

While the device has become popular, Google has just announced that it is launching a "Really Blue" color variant of the smartphone. However, Google has said that this smartphone will be a limited edition one and will be sold until the stocks last.

SEE ALSO: Google Instant Apps is reportedly rolling out for some people, here's how to enable the feature

According to reports, for now, the device will be made available only in U.K. Notably, the device seems to be already up for preorder via EE a popular U.K. e-commerce website and Carphone Warehouse. Likewise, the blue Pixel smartphone will be available in U.K. stores on February 24th.

The new "Really Blue" color variant will come in both regular 5-inch and XL 5.5-inch sizes with 32GB of storage. The pricing, on the other hand, will be revealed next week.

Do stay tuned with GIZBOT for further updates.

Source