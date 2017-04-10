Google offers $880 million investment to LG display for bendable OLED

Already quite a lot of rumors are flowing online about the next-gen Pixel phones. Some rumors even claimed that upcoming Pixel phones may feature a flexible OLED display from LG.

Now, a report from South Korea's Electronic Times states that Google Inc has offered to make a huge investment of $880 million in LG's display division. The report also said that the search giant offered this investment with the main reason to secure a stable supply of this organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for its next-gen Pixel smartphones.

Also Read: Google could be the key to make Nokia great again

Google is said to make this investment to help LG boost the output of OLED displays. LG Display is still reviewing this offer and declined to comment on this matter. For now, LG Display supplies flexible OLED panels for the LG Electronics' watch series and also Apple Watch.

It is said that LG does not have enough capacity to produce the required amount of units for smartphones.The company is in the process of building two additional lines known as E5 and E6 where E5 likely starts with the production in the second half of 2017 and the E6 is said to go live next year.

Also Read: Google introduces a way to spot fake news

Google's Pixel Pixel XL smartphones use AMOLED displays which are supplied by Samsung. Now, the bendable OLED screens are expected to appear on their upcoming flagship phones. Recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus already have this bendable OLED display.

We also know that Apple has ordered 70 million units of the panels for its next iPhones from its rival Samsung Electronics.