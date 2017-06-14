Google reportedly preps own SoC; Pixel 3 to use this chipset

Ever since Google unveiled the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, it is evident that the company is looking forward to delivering the best experience to the users, be it software or hardware. Wondering how they can achieve it? Here's the answer.

Following on Apple's footprints, it looks like Google is also prepping its own custom chipset. Google just hired Manu Gulati, an Apple chip architect to make their own custom chip. He has been working on creating Apple's A-series chipsets that are known for their optimization to work well with iOS.

Could be a great challenge to Google

The issue that is involved here is fragmentation of the Android OS. There are hundreds of Android device makers and each one adds their own set of specifications and custom skins that run on top of Android. This has lead to significant fluctuation on the performance front.

Their own SoC for Pixel phones

As of now, solving the problem faced by each OEM could be too complicated for Google. And, it is a great decision for them to incorporate their own SoC in their Pixel lineup of smartphones to provide better optimization. We have been seeing the same happening in the Android smartphone arena since the past few years. We say so as Huawei, Samsung and Xiaomi have developed their own in-house chipsets.

Pixel 2 won't use the Google SoC

The problem right now is that we can't expect the Pixel 2 that is slated to be announced by the end of this year to employ this Google SoC. The Pixel 3 that might arrive in 2018 is the one that seems possible for the debut of Google's own chipset. We just hope that Google's tech team comes with a capable chipset that can survive the competition.

Source: Variety