Google Pixel 2 concept video gives a glimpse of the complete design

Google is slated to unveil the Pixel 2 smartphones sometime this fall. Having said that, there is a considerable time for the launch of these smartphones, but the rumor mills are constantly churning out details about these devices.

Over the weekend, we came across a concept render of the alleged Google Pixel 2 showing the front and rear design of the smartphone. Now a Google Pixel 2 concept video has hit the web showing how the flagship device to be made by HTC might look like. The video does show the presence of a dual lens rear camera arrangement, sleek design and thin bezels around the screen.

This latest Google Pixel 2 concept video has been designed by the team at DBS Designing. They have imaged the smartphone to feature an all new design that is very different from the one seen on the current generation Pixel smartphones.

The major difference is seen on the rear panel of the upcoming device. The video envisions the Pixel 2 rear to be a mono-tone panel made using both glass and metal.

The alleged Google Pixel 2 concept video shows thin bezels at the sides and a fingerprint scanner at the rear positioned beneath the dual lens rear camera ring. Unlike a few flagship smartphone that might incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Google Pixel 2 might arrive with a rear-mounted sensor only.

The Google Pixel 2 is likely to feature a 12MP dual rear camera lenses positioned vertically and a LED flash outside the ring. Up front, the smartphone is likely to feature a 7MP selfie camera.

Going by the existing rumors and speculations, the Google Pixel 2 is believed to arrive with a 5.7-inch QHD+ display. The device is likely to feature an octa-core SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage.

Based on Android O, the Google smartphone is said to get the power from a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charging. Interestingly, this concept video shows that there is no 3.5mm audio jack and it is likely to have the IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.