Google Pixel 2 likely to be launched in October as per the company executive

Google's new SVP of hardware Rick Osterloh has just revealed the details about the next Pixel smartphone.

While speaking to a few journalists the new Google head has said that "Pixel was not a one-off experiment, and that a successor is in the offing." He further added,"there is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it." He also went on to directly confirm that, yes, a successor is in the works for this year, but didn't share a specific date: "You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now."

Basically, what this means is that Google will be following the pattern of releasing its smartphone after the one-year cycle is over. If you remember Google's Pixel devices were launched in October 2016, so we could expect the same launch time frame for this year as well.

Further while talking to the reporters, Osterloh also touched on a subject that the Pixel brand would also remain "premium." Now, this could only mean that Google would not be making any cheaper models anytime soon. He has clearly given the idea that there was very less possibility of Google making or partnering with OEMs to make affordable handsets.

On the bright side, Osterloh and his team are expected to bring upgrades and reduce the bugs with the Pixel 2.

