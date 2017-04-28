Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 testing debuts; early release possible

Previously, we got to know that Google is prepping upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones codenamed Walleye and Muskie. As per the rumors, there is a third device carrying the codename Taimen and it isn't clear if it belongs to the Pixel 2 lineup.

Earlier this week, we came across rumors that Google is working on three Pixel smartphones likely to be powered by the latest octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC. A new code spotted in Android Open Source Project (AOSP) suggests that Google could be launching the Pixel 2 smartphone earlier.

One of the Google engineers, David Zeuthen, has gained access to a physical handset of the alleged Google Pixel 2 codenamed Walleye. He was able to carry out a manual test on the same. This information tips that Google could be testing the Pixel 2 prototypes with the basic code of the upcoming iteration of Android.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Early release possible It was in October 2016 that the first generation Pixel smartphones were launched. While these are hardly six months old, the new finding points that the successors are almost ready with Google. The testing process of the same has also debuted. Also, Google already released the Android O developer preview in March tipping that the Android 8.0 will be launched along with the upcoming 2017 Pixel smartphones. Eventually, there is an increased possibility for Google to announce the Pixel smartphones early this year. Also Read: Three Google Pixel phones with Snapdragon 835 SoC may launch this year Google might avoid clash Given that Samsung and Apple are all set to release their upcoming flagship models such as Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 7s, 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 in August or September, Google could have chosen to release the second generation Pixel smartphones earlier to avoid the clash. Pixel 2 to be made by HTC On the other hand, when Rick Osterloh, the senior VP for Hardware at Google was asked about the Pixel 2 release date, his reply tipped that the smartphones might be launched in October 2017. Though the original Pixel models were sold as made by Google, they were assembled by HTC. The same is expected to happen with the Pixel 2 lineup as HTC has signed a two-year manufacturing deal with Google.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source