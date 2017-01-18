Google Pixel 2 renders leaked online

Google launched the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones back in October and while it has just been three months after the launch there are already reports stating that renders of the Google Pixel 2 have already been leaked.

According to the reports, the renders of the Google Pixel 2 have been leaked on the Chinese website Anzhuo. And, the leaked images of the alleged upcoming device show that the new smartphone will be significantly different in terms of design.

So looking at the image you can straight away perceive that the Google Pixel 2 appears to have a thinner bezel design on both the top and bottom. It also looks like the back of the device is completely modified. The device is seen with a full glass back compared to the Pixel's half glass and aluminum body. Also, with the new phone, you can notice that it has chamfered edges.

As for the logo, it has been placed further down the back plate. The camera and flash are placed at the center just above the fingerprint scanner. The speakers, assuming it is, looks to have been moved from the bottom of the device to the lower bezel on the front. The top will continue to sport the 3.5mm headphone jack with USB Type-C port on the bottom. In addition, the placements of the antenna bands also look different.

If you are wondering about the specs, currently there have not been many leaks about the Pixel 2 with regards to specs. However, many have assumed or predicted that the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 835 processor and the device might also see a bump in RAM, going up from 4GB to 6GB; while also getting an upgrade in screen resolution.

