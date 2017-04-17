Google Pixel 2 rumored to be released in October

If you are a Pixel fan, here is a great news for you. Google Pixel 2 is likely to be released this October and you can buy it immediately once it is made available in the market. Though the release date is not yet confirmed, a Google executive made sure that the second-generation flagship phones Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL will make a debut this year.

The first generation flagship phones from Google were unveiled on October last year. So, there is a high chance that the company is going to release the next generation phones at the same time. Quite a lot of rumors and leaks are flowing online regarding the designs and specs of upcoming flagship devices. It looks like these phones are surely going to grab the attention of many buyers.

Among all those rumors, this release date has become the interesting one for those who are looking forward to buying this smartphone. Not just this, even Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of hardware, once stated that for the release of premium-grade devices, they always look to follow an annual release cycle.

So, the probability of releasing Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL on October is indeed high. Though it is not possible to put together all the leaks and rumors to visualize the final design of the device, some do say that they may come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and offer the best features when compared to other smartphones released this year.

There is also a higher chance of providing an excellent camera with waterproof feature. They are expected to have around GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There were few rumors saying that the search giant has made a deal with LG for flexible OLED panels. So, some are assuming that these two devices may feature a curved OLED design.

But Pixel fans have reacted negatively to this news, so we have to wait and see whether the company is going to ditch this plan or having some other plan in terms of design. The price of these phones are not revealed yet, but all are expecting them to be a higher budget smartphone.

One just has to wait few more months to get this device in their hand and review it by themselves.