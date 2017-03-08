Google Pixel 2 to come without a headphone jack; Leaked Google document reveals

Many recent rumors indicate that Google is supposedly working on developing the successor of the Pixel smartphone. While the Pixel smartphone has received good feedback both from the consumers and the critics, it seems Google has plans to make an even better smartphone.

So in its quest of making a better smartphone, Google has already said that the next smartphone will be a premium one and that we should expect to see a feature rich smartphone. Earlier rumors have also indicated that the Pixel 2 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and maybe even water and dust resistance capability.

However, Google may have many have a lot of plans for the device but a recent report from 9to5Google specifies that the upcoming Google Pixel 2 might not come with the 3.5mm jack. As such the publication has said that it has further seen an "internal Google document" which revealed that Google had plans to ditch the headphone jack.

However, we don't know the exact nature of the document but 9to5Google specifies that "the language used presents the removal of the jack as a matter of fact." The publication further goes on to say that the story comes from a single source and that its staff hasn't been able to verify it with any degree of secondary confirmation.

Besides, as no official statement has been given, anything is possible right now. It could be that Google is just considering the move at the moment or the company has already made a decision to go forward with the move. What we can only assume is that it can either happen or it won't.

In any case, if Google does remove the headphone jack, it would be rather a "bold move" as other Android manufacturers are still sticking to the headphone jack in 2017.