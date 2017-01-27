Google Pixel 2B with smaller price tag is reportedly under works

The Google Pixel phones were launched just a few days ago, and we are already looking at the leaks about Google Pixel 2, which might be released sometime in Q4 2017.

According to a source close to 9to5google, Google is currently testing various prototypes of the Pixel 2, and it will come with much-improved hardware, camera, and battery life. However, what's interesting here is: Google is also working on delivering a Pixel phone with affordable price tag.

Dubbed as the Google Pixel 2B for now, this smartphone will be very much cheaper than the original Pixel 2, which competes with the flagship phones. The report also claims that the phone will feature downgraded hardware and will be aimed at specific markets.

One of the most important and specific markets for Google is India. Recently, it is reported that Google failed to sell 50,000 units of their Pixel phones since their unveiling back in October 2016. The primary cause of this is the higher price tag.

Also, the Google Pixel phones did not do well in other markets as well, which may be the reason why Google is planning to manufacture an affordable Pixel phone.

All said these are just rumors. But, we are excited to see a cheaper Pixel phone. Aren't you? Let us know in the comments below.