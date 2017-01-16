Google Pixel concept design hits the web and is insane, to say the least

Google launched its first set of Android-powered smartphones last year in the form of Google Pixel and Pixel XL. While it did manage to impress the tech savvy smartphone enthusiasts, it sure had some shortcomings. And, the run-of-the-mill design is one such example.

Moreover, with HTC taking care of the design part, it is quite obvious for one to expect a gorgeous design. But clearly, it was not the case. It seems like a disappointed phone designer unveiled a concept design for what could be the successor of Google Pixel (possibly called the Pixel 2) and it looks insane, to say the least.

As you can see from the images, the handset has more pronounced chamfered edges both at the front and the back (quite similar to what we saw on the HTC 10). Also from the images, the placement of the camera module seems to have changed.

SEE ALSO: Google is making encryption easier for all

Another significant change is the inclusion of dual front-facing speakers for Stereo output. If that weren't enough, the concept images also reveal a couple of speakers placed at the back, just above the camera module. If this design is anything to go by, the upcoming Pixel phone would definitely be a multimedia beast.

However, these are just concept designs, and we are not even sure if the upcoming Pixel would look anything like this. So, take the information with a pinch of salt for now.

Source