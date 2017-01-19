Google Pixel phones will soon receive volume bug fixing update

In recent times, we have been continuously hearing news about the Google Pixel smartphones being hit with a weird volume big issue, which Google addressed it as a hardware issue, a couple of days ago.

But, it now looks like the issue is not really on the hardware side. According to PhoneArena, one of their readers approached Google regarding the same issue after his Pixel phone muted while playing a media file.

The user also gave the chat messages to the PhoneArena team and it Google was pretty clear that the issues are not related to hardware side. Indeed, it is on the software side itself. That said, the Google representative in the chat insisted that the company is working on the fix and will soon roll out a bug fixing update.

Just a day ago, some people reported that the issue got solved when they flash an alternate ROM. So, if you can't wait for the official update, just flash any custom ROM from XDA Developers forum.