Google Pixel and Pixel XL get a price cut of Rs. 13,000

Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL are top of the line smartphones that are available in the market right now.

However, even though the smartphone features high-end features, delivers great performance and even looks good, but the only thing that has been holding back some consumers from getting the device is the price. Well, Google Pixel is priced at Rs. 57,000 for the 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 66,000 for the 128GB variant, while the Pixel XL costs Rs. 67,000 and Rs. 76,000 for the 32GB and 128GB models respectively.

And according to reports, many retailers have been left with an unsold stock of the two smartphones. While this is the current scenario, considering NDTV's report retailers are now offering a cashback of Rs. 13,000 on Google Pixel and Pixel XL across the country.

Normally cashbacks are applicable for purchases made via credit or debit cards but the cashback offer is also valid for purchases made with cash. Additionally, the cashback is also being offered to EMI purchases made via the credit card also.

Flipkart Discount Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs. 13,000 on Google Pixel and Pixel XL if the consumer uses a credit or debit card. The flat discount is provided for credit and debit cards of all banks as per the report. Besides, now with the price cut, Google Pixel will be available at an effective starting price of Rs. 44,000. Citing an anonymous source NDTV reports that the offer is designed to help retailers move the Pixel units without officially announcing a price cut. Supported Banks So consumers using cards from the following banks can avail the Google Pixel and Pixel XL cashback offer: American Express, Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank, and UBI. When will the Cashback be credited? The Rs. 13,000 cashback will be credited within 90 days of the purchase. One transaction is allowed per card during the offer period. Alternatively, paying by cash means the buyer will get instant Rs. 13,000 discount. The cashback offer is valid until May 31.