Google Pixel series smartphones get Wi-Fi calling on Reliance Jio Networks

It was in December last year that Google rolled out Android7.1.1 Nougat update for its Pixel devices. The update also brought VoLTE calling technology currently provided by Reliance Jio.

While this seemed like a very useful feature, Google has just announced that next software update that it will be releasing soon will add support for Wi-Fi calling on the Pixel devices as well. According to Google India's twitter post, the company has confirmed that the feature will be available for Pixel device owners who are on Reliance Jio network. This will be the first time the feature is coming to India.

Google's Wi-Fi calling feature will presumably be coming with Android 7.1.2 Nougat version. However, apart from this feature, the update should also bring bug fixes and performance improvements along with it. Notably, the Wi-Fi calling feature is coming to Pixel smartphones, but Google hasn't shared information on whether Wi-Fi feature will be made available for Nexus smartphones.

Now say hi over wi-fi. VoLTE and WiFi calling, now available to Pixel on Jio. Watch out for the next Nougat update. pic.twitter.com/C80XFKM9g4 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 10, 2017

Moreover, Reliance Jio is also yet to make a statement regarding this. While the telecom service provider has not mentioned any developments we have to wait till the company makes it official. Then we will also have an idea of how the whole thing works.

Besides, it is worth mentioning that apart from Google Pixel and Pixel XL, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge also feature Wi-Fi calling capabilities.Unfortunately, the feature is yet to be enabled by telecom service providers.

But, in any case, now that Reliance Jio is putting an effort to bring in this new service, the Wi-Fi calling feature could be rolled out to other smartphones in the coming days.