Google Pixel smartphone’s Bluetooth fix coming soon

Google Pixel smartphone users have been complaining about Bluetooth connectivity issues with their handsets following the February security patch that was rolled out recently. Many owners posted their experience on Reddit and Google support forums saying that after the February security patch, their Pixel handsets started losing Bluetooth connection. The Bluetooth would turn off randomly even though the paired devices (Android wear smartwatches or wireless earphones) were within range. Some linked it with prolonged periods of inactivity when the paired devices such as an Android wear smartwatch or a wireless headphone were not been used.

That said, Google has acknowledged the user's feedback and is finally working on a possible fix. Google in its product forums page have said, "We have been hearing a few reports from Pixel users on the latest February security build (NOF26V/NOF26W) that are experiencing issues with Bluetooth becoming disabled at random times".

SEE ALSO: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Book will support S Pen and LTE connectivity

Google even asked users to post their specific situation on the forum. The search engine giant asked users "Are there any patterns for when you experience this? Is it only after using a specific app? When you go into Bluetooth through settings, is it disabled completely? I may be reaching out to a few of you privately to collect bug reports as well."

Further, Google thanked users for their detailed feedback and to those who submitted bug reports and mentioned that the team has identified a fix, and it will be rolling out in an upcoming release. Orrin, Pixel Community Manager said that he will personally keep users posted with details of the possible fix.

While Google did not give any specific date for the update to be rolled out to fix the problem, we believe Google will offer the fix in the March security patch. Stay tuned on GIZBOT for more updates.