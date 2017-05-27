Google Pixel with Android O spotted on Geekbench

A Google pixel smartphone has just been spotted on the popular benchmark site, GeekBench. The most significant thing about the handset is that it runs on Android O.

The listing the phone on Geekbench suggests that it will be a regular variant of Google's 2016 flagship. As you can see from the image, the model has managed to bag 1631 points on the single-core test, while it has received 3876 on the multi-core test. As we know, the average Google Pixel with Android Nougat scores more than 4000 points on the multi-core test.

Google recently announced the Android O at its I/O 2017 developer conference. During the announcement, Google claimed that the successor of Android Nougat will be more useful and deliver Fluid Experiences with features including Picture-in-picture, Notification Dots, Autofill with Google, and Smart Text Selection.

Additionally, Android O will also come with TensorFlow Lite tech, some pertinent security enhancements, new developer tools, and a new programming language.

Now, coming back to the Google Pixel phone, other features are still the same. This means that it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 821 chipset along with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

Android O will likely launch later this year, and we are assuming that it could feature with the upcoming Google Pixel 2. Rumors have it that it will be officially called the Android 8.0 Oreo. It will be made available first to Nexus and Pixel devices. It will then gradually make its way to other Android handsets from the different brands.

