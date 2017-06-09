Google Pixel XL 2 appears on GFXBench: Key specifications revealed

As far as we know, Google is expected to launch new Pixel smartphones presumably the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 later this year.

While it might be too early to tell what Google is actually planning one of the alleged devices has just appeared on GFXBench. Roland Quandt was the first to spot the smartphone and he has stated that it is the Google Pixel XL 2. However, the appearance on this website means that Google is testing the smartphone and the good thing is that some of the specs of the smartphone have also been revealed.

Google Pixel XL2 shows up on GFXBench: ~5.6in display w/ 18:9 ratio? SD835, 4/128GB, 12/8MP cams, NFC.... https://t.co/1UIyEkDk1Y pic.twitter.com/8e6PGOOzXo — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 9, 2017

The listing reveals that the smartphone is featuring a 5.6-inch display with 2560 x 1312 pixel resolution. The smartphone is running on the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset which seems to be clocked at 2.4GHz. The device has 4GB RAM and internal storage includes 100GB memory which should be increased to 128GB in the final version.

Talking about the cameras, the listing shows that the handset is equipped with a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The Pixel XL 2 is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat as well.

Besides, as we said earlier, Google is testing the phone right now and the specifications could be different when the final device is announced. Recently, an alleged Pixel smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench with Android 0. So it could be that the next iteration of Pixel smartphone may come with Android O instead of Nougat.

In any case, we are expecting Google to bring in some improvements with the next Pixel devices. Most likely, the camera could be enhanced and it could be also that the upcoming Pixel phones could feature metal and glass back panels. The company is expected to announce the new Pixel smartphone this fall.