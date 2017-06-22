Google Pixel XL 2 is not canceled; hints HTC U11 system files

For those who don't know, as per a deal made between Google and HTC, the latter is behind the making of Pixel devices and the deal is valid for two years. Now, if you remember, a few days back a report claimed that Google is dropping the Pixel XL 2 code-named "Muskie" and we might not see this variant being launched at all.

This decision is reportedly has been taken by Google because it will launch the Taimen with a larger display than originally planned. However, today a website named htcsoku.com has come up with a report which contradicts with this information. According to the publication, the HTC U11 system files contains references made about the upcoming Pixel successors.

To remind you, Pixel and Pixel XL were codenamed as S1 and M1 respectively. Interestingly, the system files mention S2 and M2. Does it mean that the Pixel XL 2 is still coming? Truth to be told, it is too early to jump to conclusions. Since the phone was just canceled in the previous week, the list could be old or maybe it is not updated yet. We can't tell anything for sure but this can be a possibility.

Considering this possibility, the Pixel 2 could be made by HTC and LG could build the larger sized Pixel phablet. However, the chances of the previous reports of being fake are also there. Probably, LG is not producing Taimen and HTC will build the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 as it was supposed to happen.

Whatever the case, we expect to appear more reports about the Pixel devices in the upcoming days. Until then, let's just take this new information lightly.