Google Pixel and Pixel XL production to stop soon

Google has been having supply issues ever since it launched the Nexus 4. The Mountain View company likes to keep the supply low irrespective of the huge demand its devices have. However, this supply issue might not be the reason why Pixel and Pixel XL are hard to find.

In Canada, many Telus customers who had placed an order of the Pixel and Pixel XL phones have received mails from the carrier that they shouldn't expect to get their phones any longer as Google will cease the production of these phones soon.

Despite being one of the best smartphones launched last year, the Google Pixel lineup has been plagues by numerous issues ever since their release. This is something that the company has not faced in past with the devices those were launched earlier. Many of these issues related to Pixel and Pixel XL have been resolved by software updates. However, Google seems to have made up its mind to redirect the resources to projects such as Pixel 2.

As of now, the Canadian carrier has alone started sending emails to their customers who have placed orders for the Pixel smartphones and awaiting to get their hands on one. We need to wait for the other carriers to also confirm the same and until then we need to take this information with a grain of salt.

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones were made by the Taiwanese manufacturer HTC. Eventually, Google has nothing to do with the hardware issues in these smartphones.

