Google Pixel and Pixel XL successors to sport waterproof build

Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones are pretty popular, especially for their powerful rear camera performance. In fact, Google says that these phones have the best rear snappers ever on smartphones.

In addition to the camera performance, the other features are also important for a premium and flagship smartphone. One such feature is the waterproof build. The Google Pixel smartphones lacked this feature that put off many from buying these phones. Many premium smartphones available in the market come with the IP67 and IP68 rating that protects them against dust and water splashes. This way, the phones won't be affected due to accidental drops into water.

Also Read: Google I/O 2017 event will happen from May 17-19

When the Pixel and Pixel XL were launched last year, Google reps stated that the company intended to include the waterproof features, but dropped the same to focus on the performance of the primary camera. Google has ditched waterproofing as both high camera performance and waterproofing would have surged the price of the smartphone to a great extent and discouraged the buyers from purchasing the handset.

Also Read: Google is bringing its Play Store to all Chromebooks

Now as per a tweet, the upcoming Pixel smartphone will arrive with a waterproof build. It is claimed that the information was revealed by a reliable source. Until there is an official confirmation from the Google reps, we need to consider this just as a rumor. Nevertheless, we expect the company to release the Pixel 2, the successor of the original Pixel launched in 2016 with waterproof capabilities and an array of other features.

Source