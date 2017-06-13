Google reportedly not coming with Pixel XL 2 Muskie

We have been hearing a lot of rumors about the upcoming Google Pixel devices. Some rumors have also claimed that the codenames of upcoming Google handsets will be Walleye, Muskie, and Taimen.

As per the information, we have obtained so far, Walleye and Muskie will be the codename for Google Pixel 2 devices whereas, the Taimen is rumored to be a brand-new tablet. However, things have apparently changed. Now, a report from Android Police is claiming that the Google has dropped one of the models and will launch only two Pixel phones.

The phone that has been canceled is the Pixel XL 2. To be specific, the device codenamed as Muskie will not see the daylight. Instead of that, the 2017 Google Pixel XL will be based on the model codenamed as Taimen. This decision has been taken by Google because it will launch the Taimen with a larger display than originally planned. It is not known yet how large the screen will be but it will be definitely bigger than 5.5-inch.

Well, Google has come up with large smartphones before as well. The Nexus 6P sports a 5.7-inch display and the Nexus 6 has a 6-inch display. Truth to be told, we don't think Taimen will have a display as large as 6-inch. So it will most likely be somewhere around 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch.

This may come as a bad news for the Google fans. However, you should keep in mind that if Google has taken a decision, they must have thought it out thoroughly.