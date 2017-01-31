Google rolls out Android Nougat 7.1.2 Developer Preview for Pixel and Nexus phones

Google, today announced that they are releasing the Android Nougat 7.1.2 Developer Preview update for selected devices from the Pixel and Nexus devices. Users who are already enrolled in the Android Beta Program will receive the update straight away.

This Developer Preview update is currently made available for Google Pixel phones and the Pixel C tablet. Also, the update will be rolled out to Nexus devices including the Nexus 5X, Nexus Player. However, the company said that they would release the same update for Nexus 6P in coming days, due to some unknown reasons.

The big question from everyone? What’s new in the latest Android 7.1.2 Developer Preview? Well, Google calls it as a maintenance update, which means that there aren’t many new features added to the OS, but it might fix all the battery woes.

While, Google did not release any changelog for the added features, but the search giant has listed the known bugs in the Android 7.1.2 Developer Preview. Here's the known bugs for now.

General On Pixel C devices, Quick Settings may not be visible in some cases.

Pixel launcher may crash when trying to search apps while a physical keyboard is connected.

Occasional UI hangs

Wi-Fi stability issues Setup wizard Black screen during the transition from boot animation to Setup wizard.

Wi-Fi is turned off after completing Setup, even if the user has chosen to set up the device using mobile data.

SMS messages may not be restored during device-to-device transfer.

Also, the update will be rolling out in batches, and it might take some time to reach your smartphone and that too if you are enrolled in the Google Android Beta Program. If not, you can enroll by clicking here.