Google’s myAndroid Taste Test helps users create perfect Home Screen

Have you ever had a trouble selecting a wallpaper and matching it with the apps to create a perfect Home Screen? If not all, most advanced Android users have faced this small yet complex dilemma at least once in a while.

Users, who generally use basic apps may not understand the problem with the organisation and placement of the apps at the right drawer. But if you have 60 or more apps installed on your phone, it becomes really difficult to decide on which one to bring at the home screen.

Apparently, Google already knew about this problem. That's why it has come up with a sort-of quiz, interactive one, which will suggest you a Home Screen you should be ideally using.

Basically, it is not quite significant but it is yet another customization option that Google has started offering to its Android users. Called as #myAndroid Taste Test, the website will ask you multiple questions with 2 or more options to answer from.

The answer is nothing but your preferences which will be analyzed by Google, or its bots and as soon as you finish the test, it will deliver you the link to download Home Screen, which is derived out of your preferences chosen while performing the quiz.

As said earlier, if you don't use many apps on your phone or if you are not bothered with the kind of wallpaper used on your phone, than this test is not quite going to help you much.

If you are wondering the kind of questions that the quiz includes, here are some:

Monochromatic or Multicolor?

Vibrant or Muted?

Light or Dark?

Warm or Cool?

And much more....

All these questions come along with images, which are animated, still, 2D, etc. These help Google to bring to you the kind of wallpaper and appearance you prefer on your Home Screen.

You can try customizing your Home Screen if you want to by going to myAndroid Taste Test