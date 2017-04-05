Google’s Pixel phone ‘Muskie’ appears in AOSP

There are so many rumors rotating around the Google's flagship phone which come under "Made by Google" tagline. Yes, once again we are speaking about Google Pixel phones which recently got the code names as 'walleye' and 'muskie'.

Google has confirmed that its new Pixel 2 devices will come this year though hardware details are not shared by them. But the rumors say that the Walleye and Muskie phones will somewhat be similar to the previous Pixel and Pixel XL devices wherein one will be smaller in size compared to the other.

When the specifications of this phone are not yet clearly stated by any rumors, now muskie is said to appear in AOSP.

Few rumors say that the new pixel phones will focus on low-light photography and may offer water resistant feature in it. Some reports also give slightly more information such as the phone may come with a 5.5-inch display and powered by Snapdragon 835 processor.

There is a chance that it may be paired with 6GB RAM, 16MP main camera, and latest Android 8.0 in it. This phone may also ditch 3.5mm audio jack similar to Apple. Along with this confusion, there was also a rumor saying tech giant is working now on a third phone which is said to have the codename "Taimen".

Once this rumor was out, people started expecting a much larger phone this time because of the codename. Still, we are expecting some more information regarding the specs or other features of Pixel phones as only little is revealed about it.

