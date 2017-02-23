Google's Pixel and Pixel XL users report Bluetooth connectivity issues

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones have been facing a series of odd bugs which has been repeatedly resurfacing. Additionally, the number of users facing this issue has been on the rise in past several days and the major issue being faced is with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Reddit and Google support forums saw a lot of reports which bear similar symptoms and same issues too in many cases. Some of the users facing issues have even pointed out a possible explanation and may have even found the problem. Now Google needs to find a fix and release it soon and put this behind them.

Most users facing the issues think the possible culprit is 'Google's February 2017 security patches', which was rolled out just a few weeks back. This is also the time frame since when most users have been facing issues.

Though there's no official confirmation from Google as of now we hear they are checking the update and working on fixes which will be released in an upcoming patch. We will keep you posted with the latest updates as and when we get them.

Source: