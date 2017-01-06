Google Starts Rolling Out January Android Security Update

According to a latest report, Google has started rolling out its monthly security update for the month of January for its recently released Pixel and the older Nexus devices. Apart from the update the tech giant has also published factory images and full OTA images for the devices.

As of now, Google Pixel and Pixel XL users can download the Nougat-based builds NMF26U and NMF26V respectively.

Other devices (as per the recent OTA image) that will be receiving the update include Nexus 6P with N4F26I and N4F26J builds (based on region), Nexus 5X with N4F26I build, Nexus 9 with N4F26M build, and Nexus Player with NMF26R build. Google has also released new N4F26I build for Pixel C as well as N6F26Q build for Nexus 6.

As per the reports from NDTV, Google in its latest Android security bulletin has two security patch level strings. The partial security patch level string (2017-01-01) addresses all the issues associated with previous security patch level strings.

Likewise, the complete security patch level string (2017-01-05) indicates that all issues associated with 2017-01-01 and 2017-01-05 (and all previous security patch level strings) are addressed.

In addition, Google has assured that all supported devices will receive a single OTA update with the Wednesday security patch level.

Now with the January security patch, Google will have fixed a total of 95 vulnerabilities including 23 bugs with 2017-01-01 patch and 72 bugs under 2017-01-05 patch.

The security bulletin also indicates that the OEM partners have already been notified about the issues on December 5. The source code patches for these issues will be released to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository in the next 48 hours. However, among the two patches, Google has fixed over two-dozen high severity issues and 10 critical problems.

