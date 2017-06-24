Google will stop scanning emails for Gmail ads

Though Gmail is one of the widely used email services across the world, the users have always had the concern when it comes to the way the service operates.

One of the major concerns is that Gmail automatically scans the content of your emails in order to personalize the ads that are displayed. Of course, this process does not involve people, but many users are irked with what is happening.

Now, Google has brought in good news for the users of Gmail. Google has announced that the email scanning will be stopped from the free consumer Gmail service. This will happen sometime later this year. Notably, the ads will still appear in the free version of Gmail but as promoted messages. The ads will be targeted using the other personal details that Google has pulled out from sources like YouTube and search and not by scanning emails.

The ads displayed based on scanned email messages have made Google face lawsuits and most strident criticism in the early years. Now, the company has come up with more targeted approaches for marketers to reach users.

After this announced change is implemented, Gmail ads will be displayed in the same way that Google personalizes ads for the other products. The ads will be shown based on the settings and these can be changed anytime you switch to your Google account. There will also be an option to disable ad personalization completely.

Recently, Google announced that the email service, Gmail has received over 1.2 billion active monthly users. This will surely increase with the add-ons that we expect to see in the future. Some add-ons worth mentioning here are the ability to make payments and invoicing directly within Gmail.