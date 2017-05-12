Google Taimen with Android O, Snapdragon 835 spotted on GeekBench

There were lots of rumors speaking about the upcoming Google Pixel devices. Some rumors have also claimed that the codenames of upcoming Google handsets will be Walleye, Muskie, and Taimen.

As per the information is known so far, Walleye and Muskie will be the codename for Google Pixel 2 devices whereas, the Taimen is rumored to be a brand-new tablet. Now the same Taimen has appeared on benchmarking website, GeekBench and as expected, it gave away some details concerning the specs and features of this upcoming device. Let us see what are that information in brief.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Benchmarking score The Google Taimen has maintained to record an amazing single-core score of 1804 while the multi-core score was 6248 on Geekbench site. Also Read: Google Pixel and Pixel XL get a price cut of Rs. 13,000 The GeekBench listing does not reveal much about the device. It just speaks about the chipset and RAM integrated on the phone. Chipset used This listing does not exactly reveal the name of the processor used. It just says that the chipset will be 1.9 GHz octa-core SoC and as per the rumors, it may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835. Everyone are expecting this device to be something bigger in size. Rumors do say that this model may be having a display of size 6-inch or more than that. Other details revealed Other than chipset, this benchmark listing revealed some information regarding the Operating system and the RAM provided along with that. This says that the device with codename Taimen will have 4 GB of RAM and runs on the Android O which is the upcoming version of Android OS.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

There were some earlier reports claiming that the Google Taimen may not belong to the Pixel family, instead, it will be out as a tablet or a successor of Nexus 6. So, let us wait for some more time until company officially announces this device. But, we can consider this Taimen as the biggest competitor for popular handsets like Galaxy S8 because of its high-end specs.

Source