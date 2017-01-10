Google Voice to soon get new updates, major improvements in the pipeline

Looks like Google Voice will soon receive a new update. Reports circulating across the web state that Google has accidentally teased one of the major updates that the tech giant is expected to bring about to Google Voice in the days ahead.

Recently a few Google Voice users were notified by a certain message which stated - "The new Google Voice is here. Try now." However, when tapping on "Try now", nothing happened although it suggested bringing major updates to Google Voice. This clearly indicates that developers are surely testing to update Google Voice after ages.

Although leading in every sphere, Google largely ignored its "Google Voice" and didn't update it for quite a long time now. With the upcoming rumored Google Voice update, the tech giant is surely expected to bring a wide range of updates, improvements, and changes, making Voice way more interesting and user-friendly. After all, it's better to be late than never.

Well, as far as the rumors are concerned, the upcoming update for Google Voice is expected to come with improvements in material design, Google's design guidelines, and might also integrate with the newly introduced messaging app - Allo. When will Google officially start rolling out the new Voice update is a question that remains unanswered as of now.

