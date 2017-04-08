Google will be a key to make Nokia great again

HMD Global or simply HMD is a Finnish mobile phone maker company, which after completing its deal with Microsoft to own our favorite Nokia branded feature phone business, now develops and sells the phones under the 'Nokia' brand.

It has a got a big plan in its store to make Nokia great once again. It is working towards restoring this old brand to what it was once long back. According to their study, the search giant Google can help it to achieve this goal. The company does not want to come out as normal Android phone developers but want to offer something unique to Nokia fans.

"Nokia has been one of the most iconic and recognizable phone brands globally for decades. The excitement of re-introducing this much-loved, well-known and trustworthy brand to smartphone consumers is a responsibility and an ambition that everyone at HMD shares," rto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global said.

Even Nokia stated regarding this in a press event at MWC which proves their long-term goal to meet the requirements of Nokia lovers. It said that the new Android phones developed by the company such as Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will have a clean version of the Android operating system in it or at least something similar to vanilla Android if possible.

Nokia is also planning to provide swift updates and latest patches immediately when it becomes available to their Android smartphone users. It even spoke about it in an event. Nokia along with Google will work towards this and also plans to integrate Google Assistant on these phones.

Running pure Android on the device is something very exciting and people are looking forward to it. The first Android Nokia phones are ready to launch in late May or early June in 120 markets. Now, we have to wait and see what HMD has got to offer in those phones and how they are going to keep up the promise and responsibility given to them.