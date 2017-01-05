Government Launches 14444 Toll-free Helpline for Digital Payments

Lately, the Indian government is focused a lot on digital and cashless payments. In an attempt to achieve the same, the BHIM app was launched. Now, the government has announced the launch of the 14444 toll-free helpline number in order to address the queries of consumers on digital payments.

Well, the 14444 helpline will resolve queries regarding platforms such as BHIM Aadhaar-enabled payment system, eWallets, and USSD. According to J S Deepak, the Telecom Secretary, the helpline 14444 is available in English and Hindi. As of now, it is available in North and East India and will soon be extended across the country and in other languages as well.

This 14444 helpline is aimed at the customers who would like to start using UPI, USSD, BHIM or other digital payment platform and require assistance on doing so or have any queries related to the same. Such users can call the helpline and the interactive voice response system will guide them through the process and resolve their queries.

The helpline is a collaborative effort by Nasscom and the Department of Telecom. All the telecom companies are taking part in the initiative and the helpline will be available to all mobile subscribers irrespective of their service providers.

As of now, the cost of this project is borne by the industry and the government is likely to take a call on the financial support for this initiative after considering the emerging call traffic patterns. Currently, the bandwidth is provided by the private sector telecom companies, whereas the call center infrastructure is provided by the IT-BPO industry.