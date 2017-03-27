Govt working on Apple demand

After denying the demands of Cupertino- based tech giant Apple, Government is once again working on options to accomodate demands in which the company is looking for concession to set up its manufacturing unit in the country, PTI reported.

"Senior executives of the company met an inter-ministerial group recently to discuss the issue," report said.

The reports says that "the Government is trying to find ways to support the company."

Recently, replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether the government has accepted most of the demands of the iPhone manufacturer, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "No."

It was reported earlier that the tech giant is asking for incentives from the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (Diety).

Apple had asked for tax concessions including lower import and manufacturing duties, and certain policy exemptions from the Government for setting up a manufacturing unit here in the country.

The company also wants duty exemptions on the products to be bought from special economic zones (SEZs).

Apple had informed the government this year in January that it is ready with a blueprint to begin manufacturing iPhones in India, but wants fiscal concessions.

According to IDC, Apple's move to start manufacturing in India comes at a time when its sales in China, are slowing.

Meanwhile, India's smartphone market is rapidly expanding and is likely to overtake the US to become the second-largest in the world. Currently, most Apple's products are assembled in China primarily by Foxconn Technology Group.