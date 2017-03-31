Grab the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black limited edition in today's sale

Earlier this month, OnePlus partnered with Colette, a French fashion and accessory maker to launch the OnePlus 3T all-black variant as a limited edition model. Initially, only 250 units of this model were released and hundreds of fans had queued up in front of the Colette store in Paris to grab this device on March 21.

Following the success, the company has unveiled the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black variant, which is also a limited edition model. The company had to launch the Midnight Black variant due to the request for the a black smartphone from the users. Now, this limited edition OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is all set to go on in India today via Amazon at 2 PM. The Black variant of the flagship is priced at Rs. 34,999.

The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black variant will be available in the 128GB storage variant with 6GB RAM. Apart from Amazon India, it will be available at the official OnePlus online store and the OnePlus Experience store in Bangalore.

Like the other color variants, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black also features the space-grade aluminum body. All the units have a triple-layer coating with a thickness of 14 microns each. The device undergoes a double sandblasting process in order to maintain the smooth feel when it is held. There is an anti-fingerprint coating as well to keep the fingerprint marks away.