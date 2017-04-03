Graphic chips for iPhones to be designed by Apple itself

Apple is among the few companies that develop its own mobile processors, but it seems like the US firm is planning to design the graphics component itself, as well.

While Apple has always been close-mouthed about the technology that powers its devices, Imagination Technologies, the British chip designer has revealed that Apple has decided to stop using its intellectual property for GPU chips in less than two years time. Reportedly Apple has notified the company that it wants to use its own technology in future.

Also Read: Apple will start assembling iPhones in India in less than a month: Report

"Apple has asserted that it has been working on a separate, independent graphics design in order to control its products and will be reducing its future reliance on Imagination's technology," stated Imagination.

While the idea of a custom GPU surely seems exciting for iPhone lovers, it comes as a bad news for the tech firm. It gets most of its revenues from the iPhone-maker and will reportedly stop receiving royalties on iPhone and iPad devices to launch within 15 to 24 months from now.

If the claims made by Imagination is true, next year's iPhone range may come with an A-series chip with both a fully Apple-designed CPU and GPU. Apple has already successfully designed the ARM-based processor cores which are much better than those of competitors.

However, Imagination is quite confident that it is not possible for Apple to come up with chip technology without infringing upon its patents.

"Apple has not presented any evidence to substantiate its assertion that it will no longer require Imagination's technology, without violating Imagination's patents, intellectual property and confidential information", stated the chip designer company.

Well, for now, only time will be able to clarify everything.