Gree Mobile may launch a Snapdragon 835-powered smartphone in China

There are a lot of rumors which suggest that a new Snapdragon 835-powered smartphone is going to be unveiled in China following the launch of Xiaomi Mi 6. Usually, we would have expected another SD 835-powered handset to come from the likes of Huawei, OPPO or Vivo, but we might get proved wrong this time.

Gree Mobile is not considered a big shot in the smartphone industry despite its parent company being a giant in the tech world. However, Gree Mobile created a lot of noise by launching the Gree Phone 2, which came equipped with a Snapdragon 820 chip. Now reportedly, the less known electronics manufacturer intends to come up with a smartphone with a Snapdragon 835 chip onboard.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 rumored specs confirmed by GFXBench

The company has also posted on its Weibo account that they have a new surprise product coming soon.While anything else regarding the surprise product wasn't revealed, renowned industry analyst Pan Jiutang had previously suggested that Gree would launch an SD 835-powered smartphone.

So, it is not impossible for the company to stun the big guns by launching a smartphone with Qualcomm's latest chip. Nonetheless, we have no option but to wait to know for sure.

The Gree Phone 2 with Snapdragon 820 chip, which was launched last year, came with 64GB of default storage coupled with 4GB of RAM. It flaunted a 16MP rear shooter as well as an 8MP front camera for selfies.

The phone carried a price tag of 3,300 Yuan, so the upcoming flagship will naturally cost way more.