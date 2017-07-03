GST Effect: After Apple, Asus now announces price drop for Zenfone 3 series smartphones

After Apple, ASUS, the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer has just announced attractive price reductions for their most popular Zenfone 3 smartphone series. So if you are an Asus fan or just looking to buy a decent smartphone then this might be a right time to do it.

Moreover, the price reduction will be across all major e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, and leading retail stores and Asus Exclusive Stores across India.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia and Country Manager for ASUS India said, "Both Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 3 Max series has received an overwhelming response in India, and we are happy to offer a new exciting price for both the models. We are sure that, with this price, both the series will be the best buys in the Indian market."

While that sounds exciting, let's take a look at all Asus smartphones that are now available at a lower price.

Models Old Price New Price Zenfone 3 5.5 [ZE552KL] 19,999 16,999 Zenfone 3 5.2 [ZE520KL] 17,999 15,999 Zenfone 3 MAX 5.5 [ZC553KL] 15,999 14,999 Zenfone 3s MAX [ZC521TL] 14,999 12,999 Zenfone 3 MAX 5.2 [ZC520TL] 12,999 10,999

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) So talking about the first smartphone, Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) is now retailing at lower price of Rs. 16,999 the the original price of Rs. 19,999. The Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) which was launched in India in August 2016 features a 5.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and is powered by a 3000mAh battery. Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) The second smartphone to receive the price drop is ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL). The smartphone has received a price drop of Rs. 2,000 and will it be retailing at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone's key features include a 5.2-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 2650mAh battery. Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) The third one is the Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) and this handset had been retailing at Rs. 15,999. The handset will now be available at Rs. 14,999. This smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM. It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash, apart from an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens. Asus ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL) Moving forward, the fourth one is the Asus ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL). Post-GST price cut, it will now be available at Rs. 12,999 from the original price of Rs. 14,999. Well talking about the features, this device sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC that's coupled with 3GB of RAM and the Mali T860 GPU. Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC520TL) And finally, the less-powerful sibling of 3S Max, the Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC520TL) is now retailing at Rs. 10,999 instead of Rs. 12,999. The phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display, is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a SD card card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) packs a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.