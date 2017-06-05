Have a look at these, HTC U11 promo videos

HTC has posted two new promo videos on YouTube for its latest flagship smartphone- the HTC U11. The videos showcase some of the amazing features of HTC U11. HTC U11 has been launched recently and has some striking features and specs. The phone has not been priced too exorbitantly.

What makes these videos special is the efforts put in by HTC to outdo its rivals on the promotion front. The promotional videos are most certainly an improvement over the marketing campaigns HTC tried pulling off for its previous flagships. How hard is it to forget the bizarre HTC ad starring Robert Downey Jr. which cost the brand an extravagant $12 million. Something very similar happened in the case of HTC M8's promotions when Gary Oldman tried boosting the sales.

See Also: HTC U11 to come with headphone adapter; ditches audio jack

The videos are major improvements over the company's past promotional efforts. Both the videos showcase exclusive features of HTC U11. The video, titled "Squeeze to capture your brilliant moments," shows how Edge Sense can be used to activate the shutter on the front-facing selfie snapper. It also shows that the phone is water proof. U11 has received an IP67 certification, a phone with the said certification can be submerged in water to a depth of 1 meter or 3.3 feet although devices with IP67 certification are not covered by warranty in case of water damage.

Squeeze to capture your brilliant moments

"Made to be heard", is yet another video which features some acoustic and audio specs of HTC U 11 such as USonic headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, and 360 degree sound recording.

Made to be heard

HTC U11 will soon make it to the Indian market. The smartphone will take on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, LG G6, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, etc. Stay tuned on GIZBOT for more on HTC U11.