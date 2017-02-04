Hello Moto! What’s up with this mystery countdown?

What’s cooking? Should be related to the Moto G5.

By:

As we get closer to the MWC 2017 more and more details regarding the 5th generation Moto G phones are being unraveled. Today is not any different. However, today’s leak (or an indirect message) comes directly from the horses mouth in a rather cryptic way. Motorola’s German website, all of sudden, turned into a countdown for some unknown reason. 

Apart from the countdown, there’s also a golden colored octopus. 

Well, it wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the countdown is somehow related to the upcoming Moto G5 series smartphones as it exactly ends on February 26 around the time Lenovo and Moto are hosting an event (here are the rumored specs). But, what doesn't add up to is that bizarre octopus. 

If you have any guesses, shoot them in the comments section below. 



